The victim, a 16-year-old boy, left the cubicle in the toilets on Level 3 of West Quay Shopping Centre in Southampton at around 4pm yesterday (Saturday, 29 October). and was confronted by four teenage boys unknown to him.

The yobs threatened to stab the victim unless he handed over his Nike jumper, which he did, before they left the scene.

The toilets are located between Boux Avenue, Tag Heuer and The Perfume Shop.

The entrance to West Quay shopping mall in Southampton

PC Neave said: ‘This worrying incident left a boy fearing for his safety.

‘We believe there was another member of the public in the toilets at the time who saw what happened and spoke to the victim before taking him to the security team at West Quay.

‘If you are that person, please get in touch with us – your information could be invaluable to our investigation.

‘If you saw anyone matching the descriptions below in the area, or anyone acting suspiciously around the time of the robbery, please contact us too.’

The attackers are described as:

:: 17-to-18, 5ft 11ins tall, mixed race, slim build wearing a black tracksuit and black balaclava.

:: 16-to-17, 5ft 7ins tall, mixed race, slim build, curly black hair but straight cut across the forehead, wearing a red zip up sports style jumper and black ripped jeans.

:: 16-to-17, 5ft 10ins tall.

:: 16-to-17, mixed race, 5ft 10ins tall, of muscular build and short dark hair. Wearing a dark hooded jumper.