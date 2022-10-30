Police make witness appeal following serious assault in Eastleigh leaving woman in critical condition

Officers were called to Leigh Road, in Eastleigh, at 2.23am today – Sunday, October 30 – following reports that two men had attacked a group of people.

A woman remains in a critical condition after a man and a woman in their 20s were found unconscious on the floor and were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two men aged 27 from Fair Oak were arrested nearby on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remain in police custody.

Officers investigating the assaults are keen to hear from the public.

A third victim was located following officer enquiries and he sustained facial injuries.

Enquiries are still ongoing to understand the motivation behind the assaults and officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from the public.

DI Johnstone said: ‘Our officers are currently trying to piece together the circumstances that led to this serious incident and we need the public’s help.

‘Did you see what happened? Perhaps you recorded the incident or the moments leading up to it on your phone?

‘Did you notice anything unusual happening while you were out in the town centre last night?

‘Any information you might have could be vital so please get in touch.’