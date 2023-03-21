News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Diddly Squat Farm: Jermey Clarkson neighbours back car park plan
3 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
5 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
5 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
6 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
6 hours ago Met Police institutionally racist, misogynistic and homophobic- report

Teenager sexually approached by a man as she walked through Waterlooville underpass, say police

A man in his 20s or 30s made sexual gestures towards a teenage girl while she walked through an underpass, according to police.

By David George
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:11 GMT

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating an incident where a man made advances on a teenage girl in Purbrook Way, Waterlooville, yesterday afternoon. Police say that the teenager was walking through the underpass when a man made sexual gestures towards her and shouted at her.

SEE ALSO: Hampshire police uncover a cannabis factory in Portsmouth - after reports of a flood

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man was reportedly white with brown or ginger hair and slight stubble. He was wearing glasses with black frames, a blue surgical mask, a brown coloured hooded jumper with the hood up and dark trousers. He was described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, and of medium build.

Police are investigating the incident
Police are investigating the incident
Police are investigating the incident
Most Popular

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘Between 4.40pm and 5pm, a teenage girl was walking through an underpass on Purbrook Way when she came across a suspicious male. She reported the man had made sexual gestures with his hands towards her and shouted at her.

‘We are appealing for witnesses to this incident or the male involved. The underpass is located near a busy road, so anyone who drove on Purbrook Way around this time who has a dash-cam fitted to their vehicle may have footage that could assist us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Anyone with information should report online or call 101 with reference number 44230111429.’

Situated between Stakes Road and Stockheath Road, Purbrook Way is the road that connects Waterlooville, Leigh Park and Bedhampton.

In an emergency, you should always dial 999.