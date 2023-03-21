Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is investigating an incident where a man made advances on a teenage girl in Purbrook Way, Waterlooville, yesterday afternoon. Police say that the teenager was walking through the underpass when a man made sexual gestures towards her and shouted at her.

The man was reportedly white with brown or ginger hair and slight stubble. He was wearing glasses with black frames, a blue surgical mask, a brown coloured hooded jumper with the hood up and dark trousers. He was described as being in his late 20s or early 30s, and of medium build.

Police are investigating the incident

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘Between 4.40pm and 5pm, a teenage girl was walking through an underpass on Purbrook Way when she came across a suspicious male. She reported the man had made sexual gestures with his hands towards her and shouted at her.

‘We are appealing for witnesses to this incident or the male involved. The underpass is located near a busy road, so anyone who drove on Purbrook Way around this time who has a dash-cam fitted to their vehicle may have footage that could assist us.

‘Anyone with information should report online or call 101 with reference number 44230111429.’

Situated between Stakes Road and Stockheath Road, Purbrook Way is the road that connects Waterlooville, Leigh Park and Bedhampton.