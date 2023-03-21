The cannabis was found at an address in Kingston Road, Portsmouth, after colleagues at the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service reported a flooding at the address at 3:30am this morning (March 21).

Officers attended the address and approximately 100 cannabis plants in various stages of growth were located inside the property.

Writing on Facebook they said: ‘We know that many people think it is just a bit of cannabis, but we want to stress that any production of drugs is linked to hidden harm.

Cannabis factory

‘Large-scale operations are often run by organised crime gangs, who are likely to engage in very serious violence involving weapons, such as firearms.

‘The electrical requirement to grow this many plants is also really dangerous and can be a huge fire risk, putting neighbouring properties, and lives, in danger.

‘We encourage people to please continue to report suspicious behaviour and suspected drug dealing in your neighbourhood to police, as the information you provide helps us develop the bigger picture that leads us to take action and remove drugs from the streets.’

They are going to remain in the area today to conduct enquiries and speak to those that live locally to try and obtain more information.

They are urging anyone who has any information regarding this specific incident to get in contact with them and quote 44230111963 as the reference.

