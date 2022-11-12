It happened between 10.20pm and 11.45pm on Thursday in Southampton.

A police spokesman said: ‘A teenage boy and his friend were walking along Romsey Road when a car pulled up next to them near The Mount.

A teenager was stabbed during a street fight in Southampton

‘A young male exited the passenger side of the vehicle and a fight broke out.’

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was stabbed during the incident and was taken to Southampton General Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect then got back into the vehicle and left the area.

Officers have launched an investigation and are now appealing for information.

Anyone who saw or who knows anything has been asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44220458116.