Teenager suffers facial injuries after being assaulted by three men in Gosport

The 18-year-old was attacked at the junction of Coombe Road and Albemarle Avenue at 10.10pm on Saturday, May 15.

The attack left the teenager with facial injuries, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

Now the force wishes to speak to three men in relation to the incident.

Coombe Road approaching the junction with Albemarle Avenue in Gosport. Picture: Google Maps

The police spokesman said: ‘One of the men was described as white, average build, aged in his mid 20s, around 5ft 9ins tall with a beard. He was described as wearing a black jumper with the hood up.

‘Another man was described as skinny, carrying a black man bag that went across his body, and wearing Nike shoes and a jumper with the hood up.

‘The third man was described as being quite fat and quite tall, wearing a dark grey padded coat with a furry hood which was up.

‘He was also described as wearing dark blue normal fit jeans, and grey Adidas Gazelle shoes which had three dark grey stripes along the side.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who can help us identify these men, or perhaps saw them in the area around this time.’

Officers also wish to speak to two individuals who the victim spoke to after the assault as he was walking home.

One was a man wearing a hoodie and the other was described as a woman with piercings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 44210189055.