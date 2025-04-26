Teenager suffers serious injuries after altercation in Gosport town centre as man is arrested
A teenager has been left with serious injuries after an altercation in Gosport town centre last night (Friday, April 25).
An 18-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of causing Grievous Bodily Harm as Hampshire Police investigate an altercation at Gosport Precinct at around 10.15pm.
Police said a 19-year-old man has suffered serious injuries and is currently in a stable condition in hospital receiving treatment.
The arrested man is currently in police custody and any witnesses are asked to contact Hampshire Police.