Teenager suffers serious injuries after altercation in Gosport town centre as man is arrested

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 26th Apr 2025, 13:35 BST
A teenager has been left with serious injuries after an altercation in Gosport town centre last night (Friday, April 25).

An 18-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of causing Grievous Bodily Harm as Hampshire Police investigate an altercation at Gosport Precinct at around 10.15pm.

Police said a 19-year-old man has suffered serious injuries and is currently in a stable condition in hospital receiving treatment.

The arrested man is currently in police custody and any witnesses are asked to contact Hampshire Police.

