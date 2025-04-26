Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has been left with serious injuries after an altercation in Gosport town centre last night (Friday, April 25).

An 18-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of causing Grievous Bodily Harm as Hampshire Police investigate an altercation at Gosport Precinct at around 10.15pm.

Police said a 19-year-old man has suffered serious injuries and is currently in a stable condition in hospital receiving treatment.

The arrested man is currently in police custody and any witnesses are asked to contact Hampshire Police.