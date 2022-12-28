Motorcyclist hospitalised after incident at roundabout in Portchester, say police

A significant police presence was spotted earlier today at the Cornaway Lane roundabout in Porchester, near the BP petrol station and Portchester Crematorium.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that one man has been taken to hospital following an incident between two vehicles.

Police have been called to the scene. Picture: Contributed

A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘We were called at 10am to a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Cornaway Lane.