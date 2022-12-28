Motorcyclist hospitalised after incident at roundabout in Portchester, say police
A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital after an incident at a roundabout earlier today, police have said.
A significant police presence was spotted earlier today at the Cornaway Lane roundabout in Porchester, near the BP petrol station and Portchester Crematorium.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed that one man has been taken to hospital following an incident between two vehicles.
SEE ALSO: Missing 13-year-old Lyla from Basingstoke found by Hampshire police after disappearing before Christmas
A spokeswoman for the police force said: ‘We were called at 10am to a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Cornaway Lane.
‘The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The road is now clear.’