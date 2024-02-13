News you can trust since 1877
Missing Gosport teenager who disappeared from Alver Valley Country Park found

A teenager who went missing and was last seen in a park has been found.
By Freddie Webb
Published 12th Feb 2024, 16:10 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 09:54 GMT
Ryan, 15, disappeared from Alver Valley Country Park in Gosport at midday yesterday (February 12).

Police said they were "concerned" for Ryan's welfare, but he has now been located. Gosport Police reported on Facebook yesterday: "Earlier this afternoon we appealed for information to help find 15-year-old Ryan, who had been reported missing in Gosport.

"We're pleased to tell you he has been found. Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information."

