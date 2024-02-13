Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan, 15, disappeared from Alver Valley Country Park in Gosport at midday yesterday (February 12).

Police said they were "concerned" for Ryan's welfare, but he has now been located. Gosport Police reported on Facebook yesterday: "Earlier this afternoon we appealed for information to help find 15-year-old Ryan, who had been reported missing in Gosport.

