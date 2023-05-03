Baylea, 17, disappeared on April 8 in Worthing. The teenager has links to the Portsmouth area, with police releasing a picture and description in a bid to try and locate him.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary report that Baylea has now been found. A statement posted on the Portsmouth Police Twitter account said: ‘You may have seen our appeal last week to find missing Baylea. We wanted to update you that he has now been located.

Baylea, 17, has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Thank you for all of your help in sharing our appeals.’

