Teenager with links to Portsmouth who disappeared early last month in Worthing found

A teenager who went missing early last month has been found.

By Freddie Webb
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 07:49 BST

Baylea, 17, disappeared on April 8 in Worthing. The teenager has links to the Portsmouth area, with police releasing a picture and description in a bid to try and locate him.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary report that Baylea has now been found. A statement posted on the Portsmouth Police Twitter account said: ‘You may have seen our appeal last week to find missing Baylea. We wanted to update you that he has now been located.

Baylea, 17, has now been found. Picture: Habibur RahmanBaylea, 17, has now been found. Picture: Habibur Rahman
‘Thank you for all of your help in sharing our appeals.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what's on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News's website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.