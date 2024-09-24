Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A policeman was injured after he was hit by a motorbike while he was attempting to talk to its teenage riders.

Four teenagers have been arrested following reports that several teenage boys were seen riding a motorbike on Stockheath Road in Havant just before 9:15am on Sunday, September 22.

A bike collided with a police officer who was on approaching them on foot and was left with injures to his knee, but did not require hospital treatment.

A 14 year old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, assault by beating of an emergency worker, going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving. Three other teenage boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle.

They have all been conditionally bailed until Sunday, December 22.

A statement from Hampshire Police said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour involving a black Honda motorbike, or who saw a motorbike of this description being ridden in the area at this time. We are especially interested to hear from anyone who has dashcam or doorbell camera footage which could assist our investigation.

“If you have any information which could assist our enquiries, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 44240407401. Alternatively, information can be submitted via our website: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.”