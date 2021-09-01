Teenagers arrested for suspected moped theft after spotted garden hopping in Gosport
A GROUP of teenagers has been arrested in Gosport in connection with a moped theft – after being seen garden hopping in the early hours of this morning.
Hampshire police received reports of youths garden hopping in the Bridgemary area of Gosport at 3.20am today (September 1).
Arrests were made shortly after 4am and three 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old remain in custody.
In a statement the police said: ‘A teenager was stopped by police nearby, and officers found a moped in an alleyway between Charnwood and Fareham Road.
‘On speaking to the registered owner, it was confirmed that it had been stolen overnight from The Firs.
‘Three more teenagers, aged between 14 and 15, were stopped by police along Fareham Road, and all four were subsequently taken to custody on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
‘Our enquiries remain ongoing and the four boys remain in custody at this time.’
It is not known how many gardens were accessed.
There were no reports of damage to property.