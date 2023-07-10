In June, Fareham Borough Council increased investments into the airport by approximately £800,000, on top of the existing £4.7m approved in March last year. The council’s report attributes the reason for the additional increase to the ‘continued safe operation of the airport and to maintain and grow the airport’s competitive position’.

The money was assigned to new airport fuel assets and safety improvements for the control tower. In October last year, the civil aviation authority raised concerns regarding the ‘low visibility’ at the visual control room, which provides local air-ground communication services. Additionally, a replacement fuel tanker built in 1987 is needed.

Solent Airport

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Sean Woodward, said: ‘These works form part of the investment programme that was approved by the council’s executive last month.’

‘The taxiways and runway shoulders at Solent airport are a vital part of the airport’s infrastructure and must be properly maintained for the ongoing safety of our airport users.’

The works, carried out by Allied Infrastructure, are projected to take approximately eight weeks to complete.

Shifts will be scheduled between daylight hours of 12pm and 10pm to minimise disruption to surrounding residential areas, with a potential limited number of shifts running up until midnight to maximise work completion whilst the airport is closed. Noisy activities will be prioritised early in the day.

Neighbours may notice an increase in traffic and personnel in local areas.