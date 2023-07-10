News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

‘Vital’ improvements to Solent Airport in Lee-on-the-Solent begin today to ensure ongoing safety

Essential improvements to Solent Airport’s runway and taxiways are getting underway today.
By Lucy Hunt
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 13:51 BST

In June, Fareham Borough Council increased investments into the airport by approximately £800,000, on top of the existing £4.7m approved in March last year. The council’s report attributes the reason for the additional increase to the ‘continued safe operation of the airport and to maintain and grow the airport’s competitive position’.

SEE ALSO: Full list of cancelled flights at London Heathrow today

The money was assigned to new airport fuel assets and safety improvements for the control tower. In October last year, the civil aviation authority raised concerns regarding the ‘low visibility’ at the visual control room, which provides local air-ground communication services. Additionally, a replacement fuel tanker built in 1987 is needed.

Solent AirportSolent Airport
Solent Airport
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Sean Woodward, said: ‘These works form part of the investment programme that was approved by the council’s executive last month.’

‘The taxiways and runway shoulders at Solent airport are a vital part of the airport’s infrastructure and must be properly maintained for the ongoing safety of our airport users.’

The works, carried out by Allied Infrastructure, are projected to take approximately eight weeks to complete.

Shifts will be scheduled between daylight hours of 12pm and 10pm to minimise disruption to surrounding residential areas, with a potential limited number of shifts running up until midnight to maximise work completion whilst the airport is closed. Noisy activities will be prioritised early in the day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neighbours may notice an increase in traffic and personnel in local areas.

These essential works will commence today, with improvements focused on the runways and taxiways at the airport.

Related topics:Neighbours