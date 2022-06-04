The incident happened on Park Road outside the shopping centre on just before 5pm on Thursday, and also saw the man shouting racist language as he punched the teenager, police believe.

A police spokesman said: ‘A group of teenagers became involved in a verbal altercation with a group of adults.

The pedestrian crossing on Park Road near Gunwharf Quays

‘It’s alleged that during this verbal altercation, a 15-year-old girl was slapped across the face by a woman in her 20s.

‘The altercation between the two groups continued around the corner, at the pedestrian crossing on Park Road.

‘At this point, a 16-year-old boy was punched in the face and knocked to the floor by a man aged in his 20s. The boy sustained a puncture wound to his cheek, along with swelling and a chipped tooth as a result.

‘It’s alleged that the man was shouting racist language during the assault.’

The spokesman said that a 26-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of wounding without intent, and racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Police want to hear from any witnesses who saw the assaults, and also heard any of the verbal arguments between the two groups.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44220218813.

It is also possible to submit information online.