Teenager's bail extended after four people injured by a vehicle in Portsmouth collision
Police investigating an incident where four people were injured by a vehicle have issued an update on their progress.
As previously reported in The News, on the evening of January 28 this year a blue Mazda MX5 came off the road and hit four people in Portfield Road, by the Voyager Park industrial estate in Copnor, Portsmouth.
At the time, police said two people, a girl in her teens and a woman in her 20s, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital. Two further people suffered minor injuries.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary arrested a 17-year-old boy from Fareham, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is in police custody. He was initially bailed until today, April 28.
A spokesman for the police force confirmed that his conditional bail has now been extended to June 11, and the investigation is ongoing.
It is believed that dash cam footage and mobile phone video taken by those in the surrounding area could prove critical to the investigation.
At the time of the incident, a spokesman said: ‘Officers investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the event, in particular anyone who has footage on the incident. We have already received a number of submissions from people, and all available footage will assist with our enquiries.
‘It is important to remember vehicles being driven in an anti-social manner, especially where there is a large gathering of people and vehicles, is a risk to public safety.’
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230038186.