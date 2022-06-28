As reported, police investigated hate comments made in a chat linked to Pompeys under-18s academy group chat that allegedly spoke of lynching, death and bomb threats against the Three Lions players who failed to score their penalties against Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last July.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed from the spot to hand Italy the trophy - sparking the alleged abuse against the players.

The League One side subsequently confirmed it had released three players from the academy with the club praised for sending a ‘strong signal’.

At Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court, an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were due to face a charge of sending a public communication that was offensive.

But the case was adjourned for the fourth time since March despite being listed for the defendants to appear. They are now due to appear at court on August 8.

The News was told in March the Crown was considering whether to accept a caution.

A Hampshire police spokesman previously said: ‘The court appearance follows a report that we received shortly after 3am on Wednesday July 14, 2021, of a screenshot circulating on social media depicting discriminatory language.

‘The comments were alleged to originate from a group chat relating to Portsmouth Football Club’s under 18 academy.

‘The report was investigated as a hate-related incident.’

