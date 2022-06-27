Fiona Hoyle, 19, of Cleveland Road, Southsea, was involved in riotous scenes when a man’s behind was hit after bars had closed in the city hotspot on August 5, 2020.

Hoyle was with beauty therapist friend Scarlett Bareham and Hannah Phillips, both 20, waiting for a taxi when the incident happened. Bareham was initially charged with sexual assault for the bottom slap before it was dropped.

Fiona Hoyle, 19, outside Portsmouth Magistrates' Court (jpns 290721-04)

Portsmouth Crown Court heard that a female friend of the man whose bottom was slapped told the trio off for smacking his behind in front of his girlfriend.

It prompted Hoyle to hit back, saying ‘I don’t care’ before events descended to violence.

‘The defendant swung a punch which struck (the victim) in the face with a lot of force,’ prosecutor Gareth Burrows said.

‘She hit her head on the floor and blacked out,’ he added.

During the scrap Hoyle also pulled the woman’s hair. ‘She was pulling my hair so hard that my extensions ripped out,’ the 21-year-old victim said.

‘While on the floor the defendant kicked and stamped (the victim).’

Hoyle admitted affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm for the incident.

The victim went on to say how the incident had left her ‘terrified’ of seeing the defendants and ‘suffering nightmares’.

In a statement read out to court she said: ‘It has affected me more emotionally than physically.

‘At the time I felt a lot of pain. I was covered from head to toe in bruises.’

The woman, who no longer feels comfortable going out, added: ‘I felt humiliated being knocked out on the floor in front of everyone.’

She also admitted she fears reprisals from the group. ‘I feel if I see them again they would not hesitate to do it again,’ she said.

Bareham, of Timsbury Crescent, Bedhampton, admitted a charge of affray and was given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Phillips, of the same address, was charged with sexual assault but the offence was dropped after she was given a conditional caution.

The court also heard how Hoyle was involved in a separate incident of affray a month later on September 5 in Middle Park Way, Havant.

Hoyle, Reiss Jones and Abdou Touray went to a block where they ‘targeted’ a rival whilst brandishing a blade and piece of wood when he got out of a taxi.

‘Each defendant was coming in and out of the block wielding weapons,’ Mr Burrows said.

Hoyle admitted affray, possessing a bladed article and having an offensive weapon for the incident.

Jones, 21, of Winterslow Drive, Havant, admitted affray, having a bladed article, and an offensive weapon.

Touray, 20, of Hilsea Crescent, Portsmouth, admitted possessing an offensive weapon.

Judge David Melville QC sentenced Hoyle to 12 months jail suspended for 24 months, with 75 hours of unpaid work with 30 rehabilitation days.

Touray was given a nine-month sentence suspended for 24 months with 100 hours of unpaid work and 30 rehabilitation days.