Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers rushed to the station in Hill Road on Wednesday evening (March 13).

Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-4682)

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The News understands there was a fairly large police presence in the road underneath the railway bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire police spokesman said no arrests were made following the altercation. The fighting had stopped by the time officers were at the scene.