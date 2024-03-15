Teenagers seen fighting each other near Portchester Railway Station with police called to scene
Teenagers were spotted fighting each other near a railway station with police having to be called tot he scene.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers rushed to the station in Hill Road on Wednesday evening (March 13).
The News understands there was a fairly large police presence in the road underneath the railway bridge.
A Hampshire police spokesman said no arrests were made following the altercation. The fighting had stopped by the time officers were at the scene.
He said: "We were called at 10pm to reports of a group of teenagers fighting at the railway station, however all was in order when police arrived."