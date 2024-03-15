Teenagers seen fighting each other near Portchester Railway Station with police called to scene

Teenagers were spotted fighting each other near a railway station with police having to be called tot he scene.
By Freddie Webb
Published 15th Mar 2024, 18:34 GMT
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers rushed to the station in Hill Road on Wednesday evening (March 13).

Portchester Railway Station in Hill Road. Picture: Sarah Standing (280920-4682)

The News understands there was a fairly large police presence in the road underneath the railway bridge.

A Hampshire police spokesman said no arrests were made following the altercation. The fighting had stopped by the time officers were at the scene.

He said: "We were called at 10pm to reports of a group of teenagers fighting at the railway station, however all was in order when police arrived."

