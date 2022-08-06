Teenagers hit by car, assaulted by driver and have rucksack stolen in late-night Southsea robbery

Police say the incident happened just before 1.10am on Friday at the junction of St Helen’s Parade and St Helen’s Close in Southsea.

A police spokesman said: ‘It is then alleged that one of the teenage boys was assaulted by an occupant of the vehicle. He suffered minor facial injuries as a result.

The junction of St Helen's Parade and St Helen's Close in Southsea Picture: Google

‘We have carried out initial enquiries into the incident, but are now appealing for any witnesses in the area of St Helen’s Parade in Southsea who may have witnessed this incident or can provide any further information.’

Officers want to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam footage or a video doorbell recording that may have captured the incident.

They also want to hear from anyone in Southsea who may have seen someone in a light-coloured vehicle discarding a rucksack.