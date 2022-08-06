Fire at former snooker club in Kingston Road, Portsmouth is investigated

Firefighters were called to the former Majestic Snooker Club in Kingston Road, North End at about 12.30am today.

At first Southsea and Cosham crews were sent out but eventually eight fire appliances, including those from Havant, Fareham and Portchester were called in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crew manager Simon Bone from Cosham fire station said: ‘It was well alight when we turned up. We don’t know how it started and fire investigators will be working on it. There are still some crews there making sure it doesn’t reignite.’

Southsea firefighters reported that there was thick black smoke in the area when they arrived, and the service sent out a warning to nearby residents to keep their windows closed overnight.

Firefighters said there had been a partial roof collapse but that the fire and been contained in one room of the derelict building.

A police spokesman said: ‘Road closures were put in place whilst emergency services dealt with the fire, with the road being reopened just after 5am.’

Firefighters in Kingston Road, Portsmouth, tackling a fire in a disused snooker club in the early hours Picture: HIWFRS