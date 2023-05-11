Police are now hunting the group of young people and want to know if anyone who was in the area at time has any evidence such as pictures and video of what happened.

It happened in Riverside Park in Southampton on Monday at about 12.30pm.

A drake mallard duck Picture: Graeme Stark

Police say that the group ‘were seen to be holding a duck by its wings and enacting acts of cruelty towards the animal’.

Inspector Brian Goodall, said: ‘We fully appreciate that this incident will have had an impact in the community; especially for those who witnessed the incident.

‘We want to reassure the community that we are engaging with the RSPCA and supplying evidence to them as part of their enquires. We also continue to carry out our own enquiries to thoroughly investigate any instances of anti-social behaviour and ascertaining if any criminal offences have been committed.

‘We will relentlessly pursue criminals so that their lives, not those of local people, are a misery

‘Criminals need to know that Southampton is a hostile environment for them, and that every effort will be made to see justice served and hold them to account for their actions.

‘My officers will continue to patrol Riverside Park as part of their routine patrols, as well as those areas in the vicinity, so please do speak to them if you have any concerns or issues that you would like to discuss with them.’

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting crime reference number 44230180616 or making a report via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.