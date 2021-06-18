Tent and police cordon in North End as emergency services deal with 'sensitive' incident

Police and firefighters have been seen in London Road, with a stretch of pavement taped off by police officers across from the junction with Mayfield Road.

A red tent has also been set up inside the police cordon.

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Firefighter Garth Waterman from Cosham Fire Station said: ‘All we know is that they’re going to be there for substantial amount of time.

‘This is a sensitive incident so we can’t give any more information at this time.’

Hampshire Constabulary has also been contacted by The News for comment.

More to follow.

