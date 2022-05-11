The incidents took place on Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 17 this year.
Read More
Read MoreStanlie Hopkins says he was being hit over head with hammer by Sammy Philpott be...
Following an investigation, Terry Cronin, 40, of St Michael’s Road in Southsea, was charged with two counts of exposure.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, May 11).
Police have not released exact details of the incidents as the court case is now considered active.