Terry Cronin, 40, charged with flashing on Southsea bus

A man has been charged in connection with two indecent exposures on buses in Southsea.

By Tom Morton
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 2:21 pm
Updated Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 2:41 pm
The incidents took place on Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 17 this year.

Following an investigation, Terry Cronin, 40, of St Michael’s Road in Southsea, was charged with two counts of exposure.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, May 11).

Police have not released exact details of the incidents as the court case is now considered active.