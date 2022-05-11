A man has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure on a Southsea bus

The incidents took place on Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 17 this year.

Following an investigation, Terry Cronin, 40, of St Michael’s Road in Southsea, was charged with two counts of exposure.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday, May 11).