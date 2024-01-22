CCTV appeal. Pic: Hants police

Now police have launched an appeal to find the female following the incident at Tesco Express in Winchester Road, Fair Oak near Eastleigh, between 11pm and 11.20pm on Tuesday 16 January. Multiple food items were stolen, the force said.

A police spokesperson said: "The woman officers would like to speak with has been described as being white, aged between 30 and 40, 5ft 7ins tall, and of slim build. She was wearing a pink hoodie and a yellow beanie. Do you recognise the woman in the image? Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the incident?

"If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact 101, quoting the reference number 44240025889. You can also report online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: How to tell us about an existing case or report | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary