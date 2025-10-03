The worst areas of Portsmouth for violent and sexual offences according to AI

From Southsea to Fratton, a number of areas came up when ChatGPT was posed the question on what the worst areas are in Portsmouth for this form of crime. What areas do you think are the worst?
1. Fratton
Fratton: A busy area with a notable number of reported crimes, including violent and sexual offences. Pictured: A man being arrested in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. St Thomas
St Thomas: Noted for a high volume of reported crimes, particularly violent and sexual offences. Pictured: St Thomas Street Photo: Google
3. Charles Dickens
Charles Dickens & Nelson ward is the most frequently cited area for high crime across multiple categories especially violence and sexual offences, according to AI. Pictured is the Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum. Photo: NW
4. Cosham High Street
Cosham feature in the higher-crime wards according to AI. Home Office Minister Dame Diana Johnson visited Portsmouth, including Cosham High Street, to shadow a neighbourhood policing operation, to see how the force is tackling anti-social behaviour and street crime. Pictured is: (l-r) PC Hannah Kelleher, Amanda Martin, Portsmouth North MP, PCSO Lisa Elliott, Home Office Minister Dame Diana Johnson, Sgt Paul Rourke and Inspector Janine Sanger. Picture: Sarah Standing (120825-8618) Photo: Sarah Standing