One girl has been arrested and another charged after CCTV footage showed a group of youths raiding a Portsmouth city centre vape shop.

A pack of youngsters were caught on CCTV entering Vape N’ Beans in Commercial Road around 7.30pm on Friday before taking boxes of the most expensive vapes they could get their hands on - with £500 worth stolen. The gang had waltzed into the newly opened shop with a female at the front of the group dancing while saying, “let’s, let’s go”.

The pack then casually select which vapes they want and even engage with a member of staff before strolling out the store in high spirits. The incident was captured on CCTV and widely shared before being passed to police.

The force has now confirmed two girls have been arrested, one of whom has also been charged. “A 13-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop has been bailed with conditions until 18 February,” a police spokesman said. “A 16-year-old girl has been charged with theft from a shop in relation to this incident.”

The 16-year-old has also been charged over separate incidents. They include theft of DVDs from HMV in Commercial Road on 4 January, theft of socks from Schuh in Commercial Road on 11 January, common assault of an emergency worker, and attempted common assault of an emergency worker. She has been bailed with conditions to appear at Portsmouth Youth Court on 2 February.

The vape theft incident sparked a wave of debate online with Paulsgrove councillor George Madgwick, group leader of the Portsmouth Independents Party, having his say. He wrote: “Should have smashed two bells of **** into the little scroats. Defend your business and deal with consequences after. If people are willing to steal from you they have to be willing to take a beating.”