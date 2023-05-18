News you can trust since 1877
'There was glass everywhere': Teenagers smash front door of Port Maid Fashions in Portsmouth as arrests made

Glass was left strewn over the floor after teenagers burst into a fashion shop and stole clothes.

By Freddie Webb
Published 18th May 2023, 16:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 16:53 BST

Port Maid Fashions in Arundel Street was targeted by boys yesterday evening. Manager Sean Smith said the youths were able to burst through the front door and steal roughly £600 of stock.

He told The News: ‘They smashed the glass front door. Someone was calling 999 while they were breaking it, as it was still daylight outside.

Port Maid Fashion in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, on Thursday 18th May 2023. Picture: Habibur RahmanPort Maid Fashion in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, on Thursday 18th May 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Port Maid Fashion in Arundel Street, Portsmouth, on Thursday 18th May 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman
‘I’m not sure what they smashed it with, it must have been a hammer or something. It was quite a big glass panel. There was glass everywhere.’

Mr Smith said a 999 call was made at roughly 8.30pm, adding that it was shocking to see the damage caused to the door. Chief Inspector Pete Smith, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said two teenage boys, aged 13 and 15, were detained on suspicion of break-in following the burglary.

Police have since implemented a dispersal order across much of Portsmouth city centre – covering the area from the Marketway Roundabout to the north to the bottom of Guildhall Walk to the south.

Port Maid Fashions was able to open its doors at lunchtime today. Mr Smith added: ‘I’m glad that they’ve been caught red handed.

The front of Port Maid following the burglary on Mar 17. Picture: Habibur Rahman.The front of Port Maid following the burglary on Mar 17. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
The front of Port Maid following the burglary on Mar 17. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

‘It’s more than what I could ask for. I hope I can get my stock back.’ The manager said repairs still need to be made to the front door.

He added that he’s glad the dispersal order has been issued as anti-social behaviour needed addressing. ‘There have been big groups of kids wandering around causing nuisance,’ he said.

‘They have been targeting other stores, going into them, wrecking the place, and walking out. ‘It’s been a common thing that has been going on for roughly three to four months. It’s school kids going round and making a mess.’

As previously reported in The News, children have been running rampage in the city centre; throwing stones at buses, hurling objects off rooftops and playing football in the middle of stores. Alongside the two arrests, seven children were frogmarched home to their parents following the anti-social behaviour.