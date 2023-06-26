Thieves burst into vans swiping tools in early morning Havant thefts
Thieves swiped tools from vans after breaking into them during the night.
Police are investigating two separate thefts in St Johns Road, Havant, between the night of June 15 and the morning of June 16 – between 11.45pm and 12.15am. Angle grinder, drills, batteries and chargers were stolen.
Havant Police: ‘Did you see or hear anything suspicious during these times? Would you have any CCTV or ring doorbell footage that may help the investigation?’
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230239165.