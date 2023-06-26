News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Thieves burst into vans swiping tools in early morning Havant thefts

Thieves swiped tools from vans after breaking into them during the night.
By Freddie Webb
Published 26th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read

Police are investigating two separate thefts in St Johns Road, Havant, between the night of June 15 and the morning of June 16 – between 11.45pm and 12.15am. Angle grinder, drills, batteries and chargers were stolen.

NOW READ: Police hunting man who tried to break into home through kitchen door

Havant Police: ‘Did you see or hear anything suspicious during these times? Would you have any CCTV or ring doorbell footage that may help the investigation?’

St Johns Road, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.St Johns Road, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.
St Johns Road, Havant. Picture: Google Street View.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230239165.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.