Spar: Horndean shop targeted by thieves during early hours - police launch investigation
Criminals targeted the Spar store in Catherington Lane, Horndean, on Friday morning.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the incident took place between 3am and 3.40am.
Police are encouraging anyone who saw what happened, or have CCTV footage of the burglary, to get in touch with them.
The force said: “We are appealing to the local residents in the Horndean area that may have information or CCTV/RING camera footage relating to a burglary in the early hours of the morning between 3am and 3.40am on July 12 at the local Spar shop along Catherington Lane. If you have any information that can help with our investigation please contact us on 101 and quote 44240294622.”