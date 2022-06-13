Hampshire police has been reported of criminals snatching number plates from cars parked in and around the Waterlooville area.

Officers have now issued a community alert to residents, warning them of the sudden surge in thefts of the index plates from cars and commercial vehicles.

Criminals are increasingly stealing number plates in Waterlooville to try and dodge the law while committing crimes elsewhere, police have warned (Pic by Jon Rigby)

A spokeswoman for the Waterlooville neighbourhood policing team said: ‘Stolen index plates may be used to aid secondary crimes such as theft of fuel from forecourts, avoidance of congestion charges and parking fines, vehicle cloning and burglary.

‘If you have found that your vehicle registration plates have been stolen please report this immediately by phoning 101 or alternatively reporting online via the “Report portal”: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/.

‘Any unreported index plate thefts could result in victims receiving summonses for unpaid parking and speeding tickets, or may even be questioned by police in connection with more serious crimes. To avoid this please report any theft incidents of this type.’

In a bid to protect being targeted by criminals, police have urged people to park their car in a garage at night or park in a way that prevents access to either front or rear number plate.

If parking on a public road, police have urged motorists to ensure it is in a well-lit spot.