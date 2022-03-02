Employees at Parsonage Farm, Bramshaw, discovered that the dogs were missing after returning from lambing yesterday morning.

A group of seven people were allegedly seen walking around the farm yard at around 1.40am.

According to Hampshire police, the gang broke into numerous buildings to search for farm machinery.

Hampshire police said a group of seven people stole the puppies and breeding dog after breaking into numerous buildings. Picture: Habibur Rahman

They then stole the dogs before fleeing the scene.

Officers are appealing to the public for information, and to look out for cut-price border collie puppies online.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We appreciate that these events will have a significant impact on the local rural community and we are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or perhaps caught any people or vehicles in the vicinity on CCTV to come forward.

‘It is likely that these puppies will be sold via online websites and platforms, so we are asking residents to be aware in case they see a litter of Border Collie puppies being advertised locally at a cut-down price.

‘Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference number 44220083039.’

