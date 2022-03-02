City leaders hail arrival of luxury liner Valiant Lady as a 'proud' moment for Portsmouth

The red and white behemoth is now dominating the city’s skyline after berthing at Portsmouth International Port yesterday morning.

Her presence ‘solidifies’ Portsmouth’s stake in the cruising industry, the city’s council leader has said, justifying a proposed £92m investment in the port over the next 20 years.

Valiant Lady is the second Virgin Voyages liner to grace the city, after Scarlet Lady arrived last summer.

Cruise ship, Valiant Lady arrives at Portsmouth on Tuesday 1st March 2022. View From Round Tower, Old Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: ‘Talking to the people at Virgin they are so pleased with the way they have been treated in Portsmouth.

‘The fact that they have returned with Valiant Lady shows they have real confidence in our city.

‘It’s because we’re able to offer something a bit different to other ports like Southampton and target the boutique cruise market.’

As reported, the city council – which owns the port – is planning to spend £92m on the port as part of a ‘masterplan’ that includes a range of short, medium, and long-term priorities such as new 'smart' booking systems to dredging and berth extensions to cater for larger passenger ships.

The most immediate projects are the ongoing installation of solar panels and the £11m terminal extension which is set to be completed in the coming months.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson added: ‘We’re seeing a return on our investment and all that money will go back into the city.’

Mike Sellers, Portsmouth International Port’s director, added: ‘We are so proud that Virgin Voyages has returned to the city, following the success of her sister ship Scarlet Lady last summer.

‘The benefits hosting such a premium, global brand are hugely significant for the city of Portsmouth and demonstrate we’re heading in the right direction with our future intentions.’

Similar to her sister ship, Valiant Lady will complete an array of voyages from Portsmouth between March 18 and May 2 (timings may change) before she sails on to Barcelona and the Mediterranean in the summer.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: ‘I’m delighted to welcome the Valiant Lady to its berth in Portsmouth.

‘I have always said the port’s success is our city’s success and I hope Virgin’s ongoing commitment to Portsmouth will be good for jobs and the local economy.’

A Virgin Voyages spokesman added: ‘Following the success of our first lady ship, Scarlet Lady, we are so excited to debut Valiant Lady to the UK this March and begin our European tour.

‘The recent lifting of UK travel restrictions has already shown promising signs with a 70 per cent uplift in bookings since December – and we can’t wait to welcome sailors on board in Portsmouth for this limited sailing series.’

