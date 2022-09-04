Thieves steal expensive bikes in Gosport burglary as police appeal for information
POLICE have appealed to the public after a non-dwelling burglary in Gosport last week led to expensive bikes being stolen.
Officers have posted pictures of the items taken during the raid and asked for anyone to get in touch if they have seen them.
The stolen possessions include a white BH G4 sports bike which has a UCI Pro Tour emblem on the frame. It had Rolf Vigor wheels fitted, with black tyres.
A specialized Camber 29 mountain similar to the one pictured, a Sandbanks Style Elite Pro paddleboard and several racing wheels were stolen, including the Zipp wheels which were fitted to the blue bike. A Dura-Ace Tubeless wheel was also taken.
Makita power tools were stolen too, including torque driver, feed screwdriver, circular saw and drills. The drills were in a Makita case, and the other tools were in two Makita hard plastic stacking cases.
Anyone with information contact 101 and quote incident number 44220356862.