POLICE are hunting a gunman in Portsmouth after a man was shot in the leg in the early hours of this morning.

What happened and where was the attack?

A police officer guards the scene at Hudson Road, in Somers Town following the shooting. Photo: David George.

The incident took place at an address in Hudson Road, Somers Town.

The road is packed with terraced houses and is close to the city centre.

When did the attack take place?

Police said the shooting happened ‘last night’ and that they were called at 5.19am.

Police scenes of crime officers have been spotted gathering evidence in Hudson Road after the shooting. Photo: David George

What happened to the victim?

The man, a 21-year-old, was shot in the leg.

Officers have said that his wounds are not life-threatening.

However, he was taken to hospital.

There has been no confirmation, as yet, of which hospital this is.

What are police doing?

Hudson Road has been cordoned off by officers from Hampshire Constabulary for much of the morning.

Scenes of crimes officers, wearing white overalls and gloves, have been combing the area for clues and evidence.

Police have also been speaking to residents in the street, going from door to door.

How can you help police?

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

People are being urged to call 101 and, quoting Operation Lament – the official codename for the police investigation.