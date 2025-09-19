Thousands of pounds of golfing gear pinched after garage at Horndean home ransacked

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2025, 11:07 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 11:07 BST
Thousands of pounds worth of golf gear has been pinched after a garage was broken into.

The police have launched an appeal for information after a garage in Durlands Road, Horndean, was ransacked on Tuesday, September 16 between midnight and 7am.

Police stock image. Photo: National Worldplaceholder image
Police stock image. Photo: National World

As a resut, golfing equipment, worth thousands, was stolen and officers are now conducting enquiries as part of their investigation.

A spokesperson said: “Did you see anyone behaving suspiciously in the area around this time? Do you have doorbell camera, CCTV or dashcam footage of the area around this time? Have you seen any golf equipment for sale under suspicious circumstances?

“Anyone with information is asked to please report this to us by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44250418868.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

