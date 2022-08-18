Thousands of pounds pumped into supporting victims of domestic abuse in Gosport

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: Stop Domestic Abuse CEO Claire Lambon outside her office in Havant on 26 November 2020 Picture: Habibur Rahman

Gosport Borough Council has recommended awarding the charity Stop Domestic Abuse (SDA) £49,500 to hire a new domestic abuse housing advocate.

In 2019 SDA was awarded the contract to deliver refuge and outreach services for victims of domestic abuse across Hampshire.

The new advocate will work with families living in safe accommodation provided by the council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Lambon, chief executive of SDA said: ‘This funding will provide intensive support to victims of domestic abuse. The Advocate will focus on enabling families to live lives free from domestic abuse within the dispersed accommodation, and in future when they move on from the property.

‘Stop Domestic Abuse will continue to work with colleagues at Gosport Borough Council to increase knowledge of domestic abuse within the Council and develop support available to victims and survivors in Gosport.

‘The advocate will provide intensive support to victims of domestic abuse, through 1:1 support for each member of the family.

‘Adult victims will be supported to develop safety plans, offered support with housing, personal budgeting, personal recovery and parenting support. Child victims of domestic abuse will be offered support to help them feel safe.

‘Domestic abuse can have a severe and traumatic impact on children and young people which can result in developmental delays, unhealthy coping strategies and difficulties in friendships and relationships.’

Currently, there are ten refuges across Hampshire providing 192-bed spaces for victims, all of which are managed by SDA.

The cash will come from a Levelling Up fund aimed to cover the costs of new burdens placed on councils - Gosport’s allocated share is £63,200 paid over a two-year period.

The funding windfall comes hot on the heels of a major investment in domestic abuse services across Hampshire.

Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner, Donna Jones, secured £733,551 of Home Office funding to co-ordinate five local authorities in tackling not only violence against women and girls, but also anti-social behaviour.