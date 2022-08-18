Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to redevelop a former Portsmouth Water storage site on Palk Road will be brought to a development consultation forum.

Havant Borough Council will host the event on Tuesday in The Plaza, Civic Centre Road.

Residents can attend from 6pm and listen to the debate with the option of completing feedback forms at the end of the meeting.

What the proposed development could look like

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Clare Satchwell, cabinet lead for planning, Hayling Seafront and coastal management said: ‘These forums are a good way for developers to recognise and address community concerns and expectations before submitting their formal planning application.

‘No decisions about the proposals are made at this forum.

‘I would encourage anyone with views on the proposal to contact their ward councillor or community representative, as these meetings are held in public but are not public meetings and therefore only invited speakers, councillors and officers can contribute.’

The developer, Bellway Homes, said the proposals will make good use of previously developed land in a briefing note.

The development is described as ‘an attractive housing scheme in a highly sustainable location adjacent to Bedhampton railway station and close to Havant town centre.

‘The proposals currently seek around 90 homes and have been designed to respect the location and ensure there is sufficient parking on site.

‘The proposals include 27 affordable homes and we believe the development will be highly sought after.’