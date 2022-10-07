Figures obtained by the AA drivers' association show 10,558 uninsured cars have been seized by Hampshire Constabulary since the beginning of 2018.

This includes at least 1,434 vehicles so far this year.

Thousands of uninsured vehicles have been seized by police in a four year span. Gus Park, managing director for AA Insurance Services said some are risking it as 'people try to cut their costs'. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA.

Across the UK, more than half a million motors have been impounded for not having proper insurance.

Many police forces use automatic number plate recognition to check whether cars are road-legal, which can instantly tell officers whether cars have insurance and an up-to-date MOT.

The AA is pleading with drivers ‘don't take the risk’ by dodging insurance before hitting the road.

Gus Park, managing director for AA Insurance Services, said: ‘Every driver is worried about being involved in a collision, but worse still is the other party being uninsured.

‘Sadly, we know that when times are hard some people try to cut their costs, and one area people are tempted to chance it, is cutting out their motor insurance.

‘However, these figures show that forces across the country are on the lookout and will take an uninsured car away.’

The figures cover every force across the four nations, with the exceptions of Kent and Cheshire, which did not provide data to the AA.

Mr Park said the penalties for driving while uninsured – potentially a £300 fine, six licence points and a court date – are not worth chancing.