John Clifford Seymour, 36, was detained in Lee-on-the-Solent high street on Monday.

Officers responded to reports of two people being assaulted at 12.45pm.

Two people were reportedly attacked in Lee-on-the-Solent high street. Picture: Google Street View.

No one was injured in the attacks.

Seymour, of Stakes Road, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was placed on bail and will be back in court next year.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘Police were called at around 12.45pm on October 3 to reports of two people being assaulted by a man on the High Street in Lee-on-the-Solent.

‘No injuries were reported during this incident.

‘John Clifford Seymour, aged 36, of Stakes Road in Waterlooville, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault by beating.

‘He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on October 4.

