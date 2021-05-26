Assistant manager, Harry Wilson with some of the damaged miniature figures at Southsea Model Village. Picture: Habibur Rahman

As well as receiving more than £6,000 in donations, the attraction is helping to hold the vandals and trespassers to account.

After CCTV footage captured break-ins on Sunday morning and Monday evenings, Southsea Model Village launched an appeal on its Facebook page for the names of those responsible for entering the site and damaging displays.

Staff at the attraction say that they have now been given nearly all the names of those involved in the break-ins, and that those names will be passed to police later this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a Facebook post, Southsea Model Village said: ‘What a whirlwind few days.

‘We have been absolutely blown away by our customers’ generosity.

‘After the most difficult period of our ownership of the model village we were left feeling pretty flat and low after not one but two break ins in as many days and once again even more damage.

‘But after so many kind comments, messages, donations and such unbelievable kindness from our wonderful customers we now realise just what the model village means to not just us but all of you too.

‘Some of the messages we have received have made us all very emotional with just how much you care and how much the village means to you all.’

Southsea Model Village has given a special mention to all the media outlets that have covered the story, which includes The News.

Portsmouth City Council was also thanked for installing a new, taller fence to prevent break-ins.

To donate to the Southsea Model Village fundraiser, click here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron