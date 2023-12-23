News you can trust since 1877
Three arrested as knife-wielding assailants attempt Southsea home invasion

Three males were arrested by police after knife-wielding assailants attempted to invade a Southsea house.
By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 11:03 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 11:03 GMT
Officers were called to a violent incident in Victoria Road North at 9.30pm on Saturday (16 December) as attackers with weapons tried to gain access to a property. No one was physically hurt inside. Police then followed a vehicle before stopping it and arresting a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy in Kingston Road, North End.

A police spokesman said: “The 19-year-old, from Southsea, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon. The 17-year-old, from Southsea, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article.

“A third person – a 16-year-old boy from Southsea – was arrested in Victoria Road North. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon. All three have since been released on conditional police bail, pending further enquiries.”