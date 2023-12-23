Three arrested as knife-wielding assailants attempt Southsea home invasion

Three males were arrested by police after knife-wielding assailants attempted to invade a Southsea house.

Officers were called to a violent incident in Victoria Road North at 9.30pm on Saturday (16 December) as attackers with weapons tried to gain access to a property. No one was physically hurt inside. Police then followed a vehicle before stopping it and arresting a 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy in Kingston Road, North End.

A police spokesman said: “The 19-year-old, from Southsea, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon. The 17-year-old, from Southsea, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article.

