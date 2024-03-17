Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men and one woman were detained by police in the Crookhorn area of Waterlooville. Waterlooville Police reported the news on Facebook at 11.29am.

They said: "Officers from Waterlooville South NPT and the District Priority Crime Team have been out this morning and have arrested three people in relation to multiple incidents that have occurred in a retail premises in Crookhorn.

Police made the three arrests this morning (March 17) in the Crookhorn area of Waterlooville.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 45-year-old male and a 28-year-old male - both from Waterlooville - have been arrested on suspicion of robbery, public order offences and theft. A 28-year-old female - again from Waterlooville - has been arrested on suspicion of robbery." The force said all three individuals remain in custody at this time.

They added that targeting shoplifting and related offending is a "priority" for the police, with "robust action" being taken when necessary "to bring offenders to justice" and protect shop workers.