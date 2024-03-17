Two men and one woman arrested for robbery after shop raided in Crookhorn area of Waterlooville
Two men and one woman were detained by police in the Crookhorn area of Waterlooville. Waterlooville Police reported the news on Facebook at 11.29am.
They said: "Officers from Waterlooville South NPT and the District Priority Crime Team have been out this morning and have arrested three people in relation to multiple incidents that have occurred in a retail premises in Crookhorn.
"A 45-year-old male and a 28-year-old male - both from Waterlooville - have been arrested on suspicion of robbery, public order offences and theft. A 28-year-old female - again from Waterlooville - has been arrested on suspicion of robbery." The force said all three individuals remain in custody at this time.
They added that targeting shoplifting and related offending is a "priority" for the police, with "robust action" being taken when necessary "to bring offenders to justice" and protect shop workers.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details about what took place.