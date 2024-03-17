Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police carried out several operations across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight last week to battle the narcotics trade. A total of 15 county lines drug networks were shut down, with 64 arrests made and just over £30,000 of drugs taken off the streets.

Officers in Gosport and Fareham worked alongside the roads policing unit and neighbourhood enforcement team across a variety of operations. Seven people were arrested for drug offences, while educational visits were made to schools. A 21-year-old man was searched in Forton Road, Gosport, and arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Police seized a bag of cannabis and three mobile phones, with the male bailed until June 6 with conditions.

Police have been targeting county lines drug dealing in the Gosport and Fareham area. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 29-year-old motorist was stopped in Fareham Road and found in possession of cannabis. Police dealt with him via a community resolution, with the driver agreeing to take part in a drug awareness course. A community resolution is an informal non-statutory disposal often used in certain anti-social behaviour incidents. The offender accepts responsibility, and the views of the victim are taken into account when a resolution like this is used.

Multiple people were handed community resolutions during the operation last week. This included a 24-year-old man who was found with a small bag of cocaine in Mumby Road; a 21-year-old male after a small amount of cannabis was found in a vehicle in Forton Road; 22-year-old man found in possession of cannabis in the Grange Lane area of Gosport; a 43-year-old man found with cannabis in Forton Road; a 35-year-old male found with cannabis in Leesland Road and a 24-year-old male found with cannabis after a vehicle was stopped and searched in Hunts Pond Road, Fareham.

Other individuals were detained during the drugs operation. A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving on the A32 in Fareham. He was released under investigation. Four wraps of heroin and one wrap of cocaine were seized from a man in the Mill Road area of Fareham. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs, and bailed with conditions until June 4.

Police confiscated 12g of cocaine, 6g of crack cocaine, £2,160 in cash and a mobile phone after a vehicle was stopped and searched on the A27 in Fareham. A 34-year-old male was detained on possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. He has been bailed until June 4. A number of pills - of Class C level - and a mobile phone were discovered after man was searched in Nyria Way. A 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class C drugs with intent to supply - bailed until June 8. Several e-scooters were also seized from individuals driving them illegally. They are set to be destroyed.

Police searched several individuals and found different types of narcotics. They also seized several e-scooters. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fareham and Gosport District Commander, Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg, said: "Many communities are blighted by county lines and the boroughs of both Fareham and Gosport are not immune. Drugs supply is a scourge on our communities and the effect it has on people is wide reaching. Some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, adults and children, are exploited by gangs and pulled into a lifestyle that involves serious violence and the use of weapons.

Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg (middle) with officers at Fareham Reach Police Station on Thursday, March 7. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

"Let’s be clear, drug dealing destroys lives and we are committed to tackling the supply of illegal drugs, and the exploitation and violence that is frequently associated with it. With drug-related activity comes additional patterns of offending and poor behaviour such as child criminal exploitation, modern slavery, missing people, shoplifting, burglary, robbery, and anti-social behaviour (ASB) – which is why a multi-agency response is needed.

"The Police and partnership activity this week demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting communities and safeguarding young people, putting them first as they are often the victims of drug-related harm and associated criminality. Weeks of action such as these enable us to intensify our efforts. However, teams across Fareham & Gosport are persistently targeting drugs supply day in and day out throughout the year, developing intelligence, stopping individuals and vehicles, and executing drugs warrants on addresses linked to supply."