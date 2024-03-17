Several arrests made and large amounts crack cocaine and other drugs seized in Gosport and Fareham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police carried out several operations across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight last week to battle the narcotics trade. A total of 15 county lines drug networks were shut down, with 64 arrests made and just over £30,000 of drugs taken off the streets.
Officers in Gosport and Fareham worked alongside the roads policing unit and neighbourhood enforcement team across a variety of operations. Seven people were arrested for drug offences, while educational visits were made to schools. A 21-year-old man was searched in Forton Road, Gosport, and arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Police seized a bag of cannabis and three mobile phones, with the male bailed until June 6 with conditions.
A 29-year-old motorist was stopped in Fareham Road and found in possession of cannabis. Police dealt with him via a community resolution, with the driver agreeing to take part in a drug awareness course. A community resolution is an informal non-statutory disposal often used in certain anti-social behaviour incidents. The offender accepts responsibility, and the views of the victim are taken into account when a resolution like this is used.
Multiple people were handed community resolutions during the operation last week. This included a 24-year-old man who was found with a small bag of cocaine in Mumby Road; a 21-year-old male after a small amount of cannabis was found in a vehicle in Forton Road; 22-year-old man found in possession of cannabis in the Grange Lane area of Gosport; a 43-year-old man found with cannabis in Forton Road; a 35-year-old male found with cannabis in Leesland Road and a 24-year-old male found with cannabis after a vehicle was stopped and searched in Hunts Pond Road, Fareham.
Other individuals were detained during the drugs operation. A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving on the A32 in Fareham. He was released under investigation. Four wraps of heroin and one wrap of cocaine were seized from a man in the Mill Road area of Fareham. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs, and bailed with conditions until June 4.
Police confiscated 12g of cocaine, 6g of crack cocaine, £2,160 in cash and a mobile phone after a vehicle was stopped and searched on the A27 in Fareham. A 34-year-old male was detained on possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. He has been bailed until June 4. A number of pills - of Class C level - and a mobile phone were discovered after man was searched in Nyria Way. A 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class C drugs with intent to supply - bailed until June 8. Several e-scooters were also seized from individuals driving them illegally. They are set to be destroyed.
Fareham and Gosport District Commander, Chief Inspector Chris Spellerberg, said: "Many communities are blighted by county lines and the boroughs of both Fareham and Gosport are not immune. Drugs supply is a scourge on our communities and the effect it has on people is wide reaching. Some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, adults and children, are exploited by gangs and pulled into a lifestyle that involves serious violence and the use of weapons.
"Let’s be clear, drug dealing destroys lives and we are committed to tackling the supply of illegal drugs, and the exploitation and violence that is frequently associated with it. With drug-related activity comes additional patterns of offending and poor behaviour such as child criminal exploitation, modern slavery, missing people, shoplifting, burglary, robbery, and anti-social behaviour (ASB) – which is why a multi-agency response is needed.
"The Police and partnership activity this week demonstrates our ongoing commitment to protecting communities and safeguarding young people, putting them first as they are often the victims of drug-related harm and associated criminality. Weeks of action such as these enable us to intensify our efforts. However, teams across Fareham & Gosport are persistently targeting drugs supply day in and day out throughout the year, developing intelligence, stopping individuals and vehicles, and executing drugs warrants on addresses linked to supply."
CI Spellerburg added that the public are the police's eyes and ears, and urges them to report crimes to them if they see anything. Anyone with information about county lines drug dealing can contact the police on 101, or submit an online report via their website. If an emergency is in progress, call 999. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.