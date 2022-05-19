Three arrested in Portsmouth on suspicion of class A drug dealing

Officers patrolling in the city on Wednesday evening spotted a man acting suspiciously in the area of Nancy Road, Fratton.

When officers spoke to the man, a 24-year-old from Portsmouth, he was found to be in possession of suspected drugs and was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Police

Officers conducted a Section 32 search of a nearby address and located a significant quantity of suspected class A drugs, cash, several mobile phones and drug paraphernalia.

Two further men, a 23-year-old and a 19-year-old from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

All three have been released from police custody on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Hampshire police are also urging the public to report suspicious activity.