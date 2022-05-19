Three arrested in Portsmouth on suspicion of class A drug dealing

Officers patrolling in the city on Wednesday evening spotted a man acting suspiciously in the area of Nancy Road, Fratton.
When officers spoke to the man, a 24-year-old from Portsmouth, he was found to be in possession of suspected drugs and was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.
Officers conducted a Section 32 search of a nearby address and located a significant quantity of suspected class A drugs, cash, several mobile phones and drug paraphernalia.
Two further men, a 23-year-old and a 19-year-old from Portsmouth were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.
All three have been released from police custody on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
Hampshire police are also urging the public to report suspicious activity.
You can report via 101, online at hampshire.police.uk.