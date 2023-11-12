Three hapless burglars shove pensioner to ground but get nothing from house

Three cowardly burglars shoved a pensioner to the ground in his own house before fleeing the scene empty handed.

A police manhunt has now been launched to find the three hapless men who left the property with nothing.

The incident happened between 7.45pm and 8.15pm on Friday 10 November when the men attempted to gain entry to a property on Lundy Close, Basingstoke. “When the occupant of the house, a man in his 70s, went to investigate he was pushed to the ground by a group of three males, sustaining a cut to his face which required hospital treatment,” a police statement said.

“The group then left in a vehicle in the direction of Shetland Road. Nothing was taken. Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything that looked out of place or suspicious.”

The statement added: “Perhaps you live in the area and have Ring Doorbell or CCTV footage that may assist our enquiries? Or maybe you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage?”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230460835.