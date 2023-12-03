Portsmouth Palestine solidarity march will see protesters march for ceasefire in Victoria Park
Protesters will assemble in Portsmouth’s Victoria Park at 1.30pm today (December 3) to take part in the latest demonstration organised by the Portsmouth and South Downs Palestine Solidarity Campaign.
A spokesperson for the group said: “Over the past few days, we have seen footage of people in Gaza being able to get a temporary reprieve from Israel’s relentless bombing. But the uncertainty of this temporary truce still looms over all Palestinians, and the violence against them has continued, especially in the West Bank, where Israeli armed forces have launched deadly attacks on Palestinian communities.
"The only way to prevent the killing of more people in Gaza is a permanent ceasefire, and for the root cause of this crisis to be addressed – an end to Israel’s colonialism and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”
Zach Cooper, who has attended several local and national demonstrations over the past few weeks, added: “The Israeli government is literally getting away with murder under the pretext of national security. That is why we are marching and continue to do so, until the bloodshed ends. They may be trying to silence the Palestinians but they cannot silence us all'.