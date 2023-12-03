Campaigners in Portsmouth will march in solidarity with Palestine and call for an “immediate ceasfire” as the Israel–Gaza war continues.

Protesters will assemble in Portsmouth’s Victoria Park at 1.30pm today (December 3) to take part in the latest demonstration organised by the Portsmouth and South Downs Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Over the past few days, we have seen footage of people in Gaza being able to get a temporary reprieve from Israel’s relentless bombing. But the uncertainty of this temporary truce still looms over all Palestinians, and the violence against them has continued, especially in the West Bank, where Israeli armed forces have launched deadly attacks on Palestinian communities.

Support for a speaker at a previous rally in Victoria Park. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

"The only way to prevent the killing of more people in Gaza is a permanent ceasefire, and for the root cause of this crisis to be addressed – an end to Israel’s colonialism and apartheid against the Palestinian people.”