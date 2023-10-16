Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As previously reported, the incident, which took place on the Isle of Wight on Saturday evening (October 14), saw suspects from Gosport and Portsmouth – and a third from Windsor – arrested after the RNLI called the force for assistance. Armed police were deployed to the scene.

Now, the three people arrested have been bailed until January 14 while police enquiries continue.

Armed police were called to the scene.

Speaking a day after the incident, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.51pm on Saturday 14 October to Yarmouth Harbour on the Isle of Wight by the RNLI after they had provided assistance to a boat.

"Three men, a 40-year-old man from Windsor, a 54-year-old man from Gosport and a 40-year-old man from Portsmouth were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.