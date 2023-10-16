News you can trust since 1877
Three men bailed after incident which saw Hampshire police seize boat on Isle of Wight and armed officers deployed

Three men who were arrested when police seized a boat in a drugs investigation have been bailed.
By Joe Buncle
Published 16th Oct 2023, 18:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 18:13 BST
As previously reported, the incident, which took place on the Isle of Wight on Saturday evening (October 14), saw suspects from Gosport and Portsmouth – and a third from Windsor – arrested after the RNLI called the force for assistance. Armed police were deployed to the scene.

NOW READ: Police arrest men from Portsmouth and Gosport and seize boat in Yarmouth Harbour

Now, the three people arrested have been bailed until January 14 while police enquiries continue.

Armed police were called to the scene.
Armed police were called to the scene.
Speaking a day after the incident, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.51pm on Saturday 14 October to Yarmouth Harbour on the Isle of Wight by the RNLI after they had provided assistance to a boat.

"Three men, a 40-year-old man from Windsor, a 54-year-old man from Gosport and a 40-year-old man from Portsmouth were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

"A boat has also been seized as part of the investigation and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”