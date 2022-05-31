Matthew Lowden, 30, of Millbrook Drive, Havant, Gary Cleeve, 42, of Milton Road, Milton, and Dean Ryan, 39, of Pitcroft Road, North End, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court charged with conspiracy to burgle.

It followed an incident in which a number of high value items and a large quantity of cash were stolen from a Southsea property.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The items stolen included bags and jewellery. The exact value of the items taken has not been declared.

The incident happened at Victoria Grove after police received a report at about 4pm on March 20.

The break-in happened while the residents were out.

During their court appearance, all three men denied the offence when they appeared in the dock.

A provisional trial date was set down for next year on February 6.

All defendants were granted conditional bail.