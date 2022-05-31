Emergency services were scrambled to the wreckage on James Callaghan Drive at roughly 7.10pm yesterday evening.

The collision involved a black Peugeot and a grey Renault Megane.

Drivers of both cars, a 48-year-old man from Gosport and a 44-year-old man from Fareham, died at the scene.

Police have confirmed two men died in the crash near Portsdown Hill yesterday evening. Picture Habibur Rahman

A 13-year-old boy was also rushed to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the crash.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Despite the best efforts of emergency services, a 48-year-old man from Gosport, who was the driver of the Renault and a 44-year-old man from Fareham, who was the driver of the Peugeot, died at the scene.

‘A 13-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the Renault, was taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

‘Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.’

Sergeant Spencer Wragg, said: ‘We are currently carrying out our investigation to establish the exact circumstances of this incident.

‘We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

‘If you have any information please contact us as soon as possible.’

Officers were joined by paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) and crews from Cosham Fire Station.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire fire and rescue said: ‘We attended a road traffic accident on James Callaghan Drive at 7.10pm last night.

‘All crews from Cosham Fire Station were present.