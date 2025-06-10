Three men face charges relating to hare coursing on Hampshire farmland

Three men will appear in court to face charges relating to hare coursing on Hampshire farmland.

The three men, including a man from Westbourne, face charges following an incident which took place on the afternoon of November 19 2024 when police were called to reports of hare coursing in progress on farmland near Bullington Cross to the north of Winchester

Attending officers, along with support from the police helicopter, detained three men at the scene, and following a number of enquiries the following people were issued with a summons to appear in court for charges of trespass with intent to search for or to pursue hares with dogs:

Frank Wickens, aged 48, of Monks Hill in Westbourne, near Emsworth

George Smith, aged 23, of Lyne Road in Virginia Water, Surrey

George Mark Smith, aged 46, of Lyne Road in Virginia Water, Surrey

They will all appear in Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on 17 June.

A police statement said: “We encourage anyone with information on rural or wildlife crime to report this to police on 101, or via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website: www.hampshire.police.uk. If a crime is in progress, please dial 999.

“If you have a business connection to the rural and wildlife environment you may be eligible to join our DISC system where you will receive regular updates on rural crime, and can also provide information to police. Please email [email protected].”